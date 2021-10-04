ARMOR Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.