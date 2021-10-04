ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

