Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.69.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABG. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of ABG opened at $197.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $190.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

