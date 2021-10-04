Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.67.

NYSE ABG opened at $197.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $97.95 and a one year high of $216.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

