Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of ASND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.14. 106,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,258. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

