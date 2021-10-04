Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $105.00. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,887. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $66.96 and a one year high of $111.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

