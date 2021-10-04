Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.16

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $6,185,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.