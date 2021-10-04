Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.