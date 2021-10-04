Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

ATRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $782,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

