Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,130,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $82,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.