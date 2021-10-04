Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,936 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $126,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.