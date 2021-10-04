Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NYSE NKE opened at $146.70 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.