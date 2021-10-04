Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $31.47 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.69% of ePlus worth $31,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PLUS opened at $106.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.