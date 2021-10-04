Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $46.55 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.34% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $46,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

