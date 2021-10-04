Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $66.85 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.16% of Integra LifeSciences worth $66,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

IART stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

