Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $49.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.48 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $287.40 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $398.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

ACB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.