Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE ACB opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.