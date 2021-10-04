Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

