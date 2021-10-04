Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE AX traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 237,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

