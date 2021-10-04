B. Riley Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,252 Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Cadiz makes up about 0.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cadiz by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cadiz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,936. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $269.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

