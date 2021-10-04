B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $49.64 Million Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,826,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,637,000. Synchronoss Technologies makes up 6.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 31.32% of Synchronoss Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 7,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,877. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.