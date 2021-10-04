B. Riley Weighs in on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

LINC opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

