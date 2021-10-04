Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.27% of Badger Meter worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $102.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.