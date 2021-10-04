Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,743 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 136.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

