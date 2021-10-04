Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

KN stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

