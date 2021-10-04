Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,182,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $24,984,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 348,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,790 shares of company stock worth $94,973,134. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $114.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

