Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

