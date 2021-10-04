Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $159,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.85 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

