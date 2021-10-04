Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 160,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 267.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,018,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

