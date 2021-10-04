Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 18,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,121. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

