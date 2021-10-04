Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 555,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. The company has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.