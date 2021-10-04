Bank of America Downgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Underperform

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

