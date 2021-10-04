Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Abiomed worth $29,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $323.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

