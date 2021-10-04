Bank of Montreal Can Buys 245,446 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,554,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after purchasing an additional 349,385 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2,664.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 353,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,085,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

