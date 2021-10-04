Bank of Montreal Can Buys 25,525 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $31,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

