Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Brixmor Property Group worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

