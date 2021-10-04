Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.