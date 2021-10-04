Bank of Montreal Can Has $35.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $35,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 97.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

