Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 119,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,170.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $155.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

