Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 378,909 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.