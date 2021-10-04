Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $53,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.