Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF opened at $27.11 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.