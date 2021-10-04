Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.