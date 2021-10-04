Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.