Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $288,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.03 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.31 and its 200 day moving average is $342.47. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

