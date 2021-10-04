Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,506,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.30 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

