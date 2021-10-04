Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.03 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.31 and a 200 day moving average of $342.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.