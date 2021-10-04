Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Sotera Health worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 69.13. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

