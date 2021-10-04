Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,673 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

