Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 545,200 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

